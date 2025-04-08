Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $6.44 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

