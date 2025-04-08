Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,056 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CSW Industrials worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.78, for a total value of $64,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,143.82. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $3,133,640. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $264.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.79. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.49 and a 52 week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

