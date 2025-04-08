Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 184,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.39% of Kornit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 3.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kornit Digital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $34.29.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

