Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $5.87 Million Investment in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 590,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Enerflex by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 2,616,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.8 %

EFXT stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $824.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.95. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

