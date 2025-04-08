Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $6.43 Million Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,402,000 after buying an additional 499,067 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 38,000.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 2.3 %

HGV opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

