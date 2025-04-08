Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 492,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of Lyft at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,002,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $464,434,000 after acquiring an additional 984,907 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lyft by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,878,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,031,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $49,599,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,290,461 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 468,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Down 3.4 %

Lyft stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.66.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

