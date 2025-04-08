Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 24,559 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $789,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,864.17. The trade was a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lovesac Trading Down 8.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Articles

