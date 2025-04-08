Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 3,327 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 375,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

