Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 37,766 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,766 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.99% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of RYAM opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

