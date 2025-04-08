Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 77,393 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,393 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.90.

SUPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

