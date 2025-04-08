Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 86,967 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Safehold were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley lowered Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

