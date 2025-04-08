Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.15% of Methanex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Methanex by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

