Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.96% of Red Violet worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Red Violet in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Red Violet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,502.34. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Violet Stock Performance

About Red Violet

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.25 million, a PE ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

