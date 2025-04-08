Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.50% of Luxfer worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $266.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

