Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,759 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Sonos worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 73.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 54,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sonos by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,594,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 504,293 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Sonos announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Sonos news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 62,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,118,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,549,577.44. The trade was a 0.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

