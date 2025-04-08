Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,713,300 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of Kohl’s worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 121.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.65. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

