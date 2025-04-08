Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 828,416 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828,416 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPG opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

