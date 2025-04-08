Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $4.92 Million Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Appian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 285.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Appian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Trading Down 1.9 %

APPN stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.78. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $43.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Scotiabank began coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at $974,647.08. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,711,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,788,539.76. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,493 shares of company stock worth $3,824,507 over the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

