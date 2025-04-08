Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of DoubleVerify at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 70.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,457,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DV. Loop Capital downgraded DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cannonball Research cut shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

