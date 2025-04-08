Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Arvinas worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,062,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 367,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $23,845,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 263,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Arvinas news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,097.57. This trade represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arvinas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arvinas from $48.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Arvinas Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $438.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

