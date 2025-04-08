Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Asana were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Asana by 1,419.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Asana by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Asana by 103.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84,114 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,047,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,966,653.09. The trade was a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,799,507 shares of company stock worth $25,714,743 and sold 739,842 shares worth $15,155,503. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

