Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Ashland worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Ashland by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.45%.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ashland from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

