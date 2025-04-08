Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUR. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.07.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AUR stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.77. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.