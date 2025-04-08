Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Bandwidth by 157.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAND

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 24,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $377,861.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,926.10. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $59,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,251.60. This trade represents a 16.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,220 shares of company stock worth $1,000,954 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bandwidth

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.