Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 10147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.06 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

