Best Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – April 5th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Costco Wholesale, and Bank of America are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of companies that are primarily involved in the design, production, and sale of vehicles and essential automotive components. This sector includes traditional automakers, parts manufacturers, and emerging technology firms within the automotive industry, making it sensitive to both consumer demand and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.49 on Friday, reaching $94.31. 529,399,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,152,307. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $27.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.43. The company had a trading volume of 180,231,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,463,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.90. The company has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded down $10.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 36,009,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444,347. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $761.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $50.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $916.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $988.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $947.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $702.00 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 107,688,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,781,141. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

