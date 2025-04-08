Best Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – April 6th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Citigroup, Chevron, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks typically come from well-established companies, offering investors both potential capital appreciation and regular income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 227,349,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,127,129. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,827,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,739,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $5.05 on Friday, hitting $58.00. 51,682,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,047,362. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $13.02 on Friday, reaching $143.10. 20,360,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,696,063. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $251.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. 339,604,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,373,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

