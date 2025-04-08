Best Esports Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 5th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, Sphere Entertainment, DouYu International, GameSquare, and NIP Group are the seven Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the competitive video gaming industry. These companies may include game developers, event organizers, streaming platforms, or ancillary service providers that benefit from the growth of esports, and investors often view them as a means to capitalize on the rapidly expanding digital entertainment market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,389. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.04. 722,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $128.01 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $12.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,941. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.25 and a 200 day moving average of $214.20. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12 month low of $178.35 and a 12 month high of $237.99.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

DOYU traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 252,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $196.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.90.

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

GAME traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 334,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,339. GameSquare has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 79,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. NIP Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

