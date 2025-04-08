BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BHP

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.