Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and last traded at GBX 2,490 ($31.70), with a volume of 13478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,399 ($30.54).
Bioventix Stock Up 3.8 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,819.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,310.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.35.
Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. Bioventix had a return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 59.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bioventix Cuts Dividend
About Bioventix
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bioventix
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.