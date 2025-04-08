Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and last traded at GBX 2,490 ($31.70), with a volume of 13478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,399 ($30.54).

Bioventix Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,819.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,310.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. Bioventix had a return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 59.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

About Bioventix

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a GBX 70 ($0.89) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is 102.19%.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

