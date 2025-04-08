Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – April 5th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Core Scientific, CleanSpark, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from bitcoin-related activities or are closely tied to the cryptocurrency market. They typically include businesses in areas such as bitcoin mining, digital currency trading, or blockchain technology, offering investors exposure to the potential growth and volatility of the bitcoin ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 68,499,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,844,594. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 44,859,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,395,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 6.09. MARA has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,842,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 6.80. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.63.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,494,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,660,104. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 4.12.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,766,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,439,563. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

