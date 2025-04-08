BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) CFO Sells $100,150.00 in Stock

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) CFO David Tameron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $957,013.37. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BKV Stock Performance

NYSE:BKV opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. BKV Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71.

Get BKV alerts:

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Analysts predict that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BKV

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BKV in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter worth about $7,728,000.

BKV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKV

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.