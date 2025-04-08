Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Sells $111,031.44 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $111,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,878 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,604.82. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,345 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $446,180.40.

Block Price Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XYZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Block from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $32,445,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Block by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 232,989 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,690,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,923,000 after purchasing an additional 133,002 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $10,779,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

