Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,055,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after acquiring an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.24. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

