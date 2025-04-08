Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $36.20

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in CSX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 31,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

