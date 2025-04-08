Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,027 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,304 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.57% of Brookline Bancorp worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,937,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,465,000 after buying an additional 276,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

