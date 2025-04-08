California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,706 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,033,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,535,000 after acquiring an additional 96,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,642,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,948,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,246,000 after purchasing an additional 469,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

EPRT stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

