California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCB opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.80.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,104.96. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $49,963.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,902.72. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

