California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,707 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.15. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

