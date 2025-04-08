California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 43.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MSM opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $95.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

