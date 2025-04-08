California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,826 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of GXO Logistics worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GXO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

