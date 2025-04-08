California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of GitLab worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 4,273.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,086.44. This represents a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at $25,832,616.36. This trade represents a 23.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,886 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,229. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

