California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $807,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 916,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $194,937.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,632.24. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $1,229,380.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,616.95. The trade was a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.