California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Envista worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on Envista in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. New Street Research set a $19.00 target price on Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

