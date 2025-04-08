California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ABG opened at $215.99 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $312.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

