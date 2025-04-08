California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90,592 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. B. Riley cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.