California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Kanzhun worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Kanzhun by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,084,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,269,000 after purchasing an additional 138,804 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,482,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 7,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,229 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.32. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

