California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.87 Million Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,255 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of SentinelOne worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of S stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 20,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $399,077.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,795,194.47. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $604,686.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,876.10. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,991 shares of company stock worth $8,157,395. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Westpark Capital decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.