California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.87 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,599 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Confluent were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Confluent by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 373,682 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Confluent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $5,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,286,533.12. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $85,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,419.76. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Trading Up 1.1 %

Confluent stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.