California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7.93 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,405 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 122,622 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Price Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.